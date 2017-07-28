Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir (Week in Review)

Following a stint with UK rockers Samson, Dickinson joined Iron Maiden in 1981, and made his first appearance with the group on record with the release of their third album, 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."

35 years and more than a dozen studio albums and countless world tours later, Dickinson has emerged as rock's true renaissance man, engaged in off stage activities as an airline pilot and captain, an aviation entrepreneur, a beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist, radio presenter, TV actor and a world-class fencer.

In "What Does This Button Do?", Dickinson - a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life - shares, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections, including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Read more - here.