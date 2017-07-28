Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week (Week in Review)

The rocker previewed the event with a social media post, writing, "Last hour of playing guitar before going into surgery tomorrow to repair my rotator cuff from breaking guitars. IRONIC?"

Sixx updated fans late Tuesday evening with a pair of post-op photos, adding, "Rotator and torn bicep fixed. Doctor did a great job." The shoulder repair comes just three months after the bassist underwent successful hip placement surgery.

Following news last month that he has unofficially retired from touring, Sixx recently announced plans to team up with Heavy Metal magazine to publish a graphic novel of his 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries", this fall in sync with its tenth anniversary this year. Read more - here.