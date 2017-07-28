Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced (Week in Review)

Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

.
Dio

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced was a Top 10 story on Thursday: A hologram of the late Ronnie James Dio will be featured in an upcoming world concert tour from the metal legend's former bandmates billed as "Dio Returns."

The hologram - created by Eyellusion with the full support of Dio's widow and manager, Wendy - will be seen delivering the singer's actual live vocal recordings mixed with music performed by Dio Disciples, a group of former collaborators including guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren; the band is rounded out by bassist Bjorn Englen and vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, with Oni Logan to appear on select dates.

The Dio hologram will perform for the majority of the show, delivering an alternating set list that will feature songs such as "Rainbow In The Dark", "We Rock", "Neon Nights", "King Of Rock & Roll", "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Heaven & Hell", "Holy Diver" and more.

Following its debut at last year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, the hologram of the late rocker saw its US debut at the 28th annual Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles, CA on February 2.

The "Dio Returns" production will play more than 80 shows around the globe, with the first series of dates set to begin this fall in Europe, kicking off in Helsinki, Finland on November 30 and a US tour planned for spring 2018.

"Working with Eyellusion over the past year and a half to turn our dream of this tour into a reality has been absolutely incredible," says Wendy Dio. "No one has ever been able to put together a show and tour like this and we like to think of Ronnie smiling down as we continue to find new ways to share his music with all generations of fans. We cannot wait to be able to finally bring this incredible experience to Ronnie's fans around the world." See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

