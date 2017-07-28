Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video (Week in Review)



.

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Selena Gomez has been teasing her upcoming "Fetish" music video for weeks, but fans' patience has finally paid off. The "Bad Liar" singer just released the video for the Gucci Mane-featured track on Wednesday (July 26).

In the clip that was directed by Petra Collins, the video showcases Gomez's character, donned in the now infamous yellow sundress, slowly becoming more and more unhinged. Certain clips show the singer eating broken glass (and soap), pinching her tongue with an eyelash curler, wandering around a freezer and singing at a dinner table, while sprinklers soak her. Mane makes a brief appearance towards the end clip. Watch "Fetish" - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.