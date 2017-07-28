Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stone Temple Pilots' 'Core' Expanded For Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

.
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots' 'Core' Expanded For Anniversary Reissue was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be releasing multiple 25th anniversary deluxe editions of their 1992 debut album, "Core", on September 29 via Rhino Records.

The San Diego, CA band - guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo, drummer Eric Kretz and vocalist Scott Weiland - debuted with "Core" in the fall of 1992 and by the following summer were one of the biggest rock acts on the scene, powered by exhilarating live shows and a string of now-classic songs from the album, remastered here for the very first time.

The 4CD Super Deluxe Edition features a newly-remastered version of the original record, plus more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the band's performance on "MTV Unplugged." The package also delivers the original album on vinyl and a DVD that contains a 5.1 Surround Sound Mix along with videos for the album's four singles: "Sex Type Thing", "Plush", "Wicked Garden" and "Creep."

Limited to 15,000 copies worldwide, the 4CD set is packaged in a richly detailed 12x12 hardcover book with rare and unseen photographs from the era. Fans can pre-order a limited edition bundle of the "Core: Super Deluxe Edition" at stonetemplepilots.com which includes a bonus replica 7" vinyl single of "Plush" that was originally released in the UK in 1993; the exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies.

A 2CD Deluxe Version contains a newly-remastered version of the original album expanded with rare b-sides and previously unreleased demos. A single disc remaster of the original album will be available, as well. See track details - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

