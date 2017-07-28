|
Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary (Week in Review)
Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming part one of their mini-documentary, "Step Inside: Hysteria At 30." The project opens with a look at the fallout from a 1984 car accident that saw drummer Rick Allen lose his left arm when his Corvette flipped off a country road. Meanwhile, recording for the the group's fourth album proceeded slowly with drum machines while Allen recovered and learned how to play a combination electronic/acoustic drum kit to see if he could rejoin his band mates in the studio. The documentary arrives in sync with the upcoming 30th anniversary reissues of the UK band's 1987 album, "Hysteria." Due August 4, a remastered edition of the record will be issued in various packages, including a 7-disc Super Deluxe Edition, 3CD Deluxe Version, 1CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version and a limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version. The reissues include B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)" on CD for the first time. "It's hard to believe that it's been thirty years since the release of Hysteria," says frontman Joe Elliott. "In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us." Watch the documentary - here.
