The song features a sad lyric in the verse before undergoing a 360 and becoming extremely upbeat. The video perfectly matches the mood. As the singer reminds herself to be happy, a resort staff dances around, transforming her space into an island getaway.

The Canadian singer makes some visual nods to her past. There's a framed photo of herself and her ex-husband, which she turns upside-down causing the pic to fall out. She also takes the old 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman" outfit for a sexy spin.

Regarding the creation of the song, Twain said, "I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a 'feeling-sorry-for-myself' song. You can't have the good without the bad. And that's what the song ended up being about."

