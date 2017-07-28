The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song (Week in Review)

The Northern Studios session recording of the tune follows a stripped-down demo version originally included in the 1999 reissue of the Boston, MA band's 1978 debut.



The expanded "Candy-O" reissue features the original album plus six bonus tracks of alternate mixes and the previously unissued version of "They Won't See You."

An expanded reissue of The Cars' third album, "Panorama", will also be released on July 28. The expanded reissue of "Panorama" presents the original release plus four bonus tunes, including the previously unreleased songs "Shooting For You," "Be My Baby" and "The Edge."

The "Candy-O" and "Panorama" reissues will be available on CD, 2LP vinyl and digitally. Stream the song - here.