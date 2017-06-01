Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the post read. "Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates." The country singer previously canceled a show due to vocal cord issues, points out Rolling Stone.

Stapleton explained, "I had to cancel a show because of playing stuff like this, where there is dust in the air. We played two weeks at Coachella and the second weekend took me down." See the postponed dates here.