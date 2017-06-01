Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening

The new venue will be opening to the public at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, June 5th. The four story FGL House is located at 120 3rd Avenue South in downtown Nashville.

We were sent the following additional details: "Inside the massive venue, guests will be welcomed into the duo's anything-goes world. Edgy live music focusing on today's country trends will get fans dancing every day, while bars on all four levels will keep the craft beer and custom cocktails flowing - featuring the duo's own Old Camp Whiskey.

"A world-class kitchen will serve up Southern-style fare with a California twist, and patrons are invited to enjoy the huge 'Cruise' rooftop bar - the largest in Nashville - complete with stunning views of the Music City skyline.

"For a completely different feel, visitors can also head down to the chillin' 'Little Red Corvette' basement martini bar, and a gigantic video wall will make FGL HOUSE's main floor the perfect place to hang with friends and watch your favorite sporting events. Meanwhile, can't-miss events like Country Club Tuesdays will feature the internationally renowned Dee Jay Silver spinning custom country remixes."