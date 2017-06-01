|
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist
.
Longtime Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says that the current Not In This Lifetime reunion tour has exceeded everything that he has ever been a part of. Fortus joined the group in 2002 and is genuinely excited about the current lineup which features the return of original lead guitarist Slash and bass player Duff McKagan. In a recent interview, Richard told Hot Press, "This tour has exceeded anything that I've previously been a part of. The band is tighter than it's ever been and everyone is extremely focused and at the top of their game. It's been an honor to be a part of it and something that I will always be very proud of. "Playing two nights at Giant Stadium in the city where I lived most of my life, New York, was a huge thrill. I'm also really looking forward to playing my other hometown, St Louis. It'll be the first time that the band has played St Louis in 26 years! It will be my first time to play." He also discussed the chemistry between him and Slash, "I've a lot in common with Slash. He feels like a kindred spirit and we relate on many musical levels. I've a lot of respect for him as a musician and have a blast playing with him. "The greatest thing about him is that he's constantly stretching out. He's trying new things. Every night, he plays differently and is always reaching for new heights. He's very inspiring to play with."
