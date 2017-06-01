Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early

Halsey's new album Hopeless Foundation Kingdom is scheduled for release on Friday (June 2), but guess where you can already pick up a copy? That's right, Urban Outfitters.

The alt-pop artist has yet to respond, but her label sure isn't happy. And Halsey has good reason to be ticked off as well. Even after Urban Outfitter's 2015 flub, she kindly forgave the company and offered them an exclusive clear, red-splattered vinyl exclusive for the new album. Read more here.