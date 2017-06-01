Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary
06-01-2017
.
Ice Cube

Ice Cube has announced that he will be releasing an expanded 25th Anniversary edition of this sophomore album "Death Certificate" on June 9th under his just inked deal with Interscope Records.

Entitled "Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition" the reissue will include three brand new tracks called "Only One Me," "Dominate The Weak," and "Good Cop, Bad Cop."

Interscope CEO John Janick had this to say about their new deal with the rap icon, "We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family. He's obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop…that's a massive statement on its own, but he's so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and as a fan I'm honored to welcome him to the label."

Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

The Death Side
1. Only One Me
2. Good Cop, Bad Cop
3. Dominate The Weak
4. The Funeral
5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit
6. My Summer Vacation
7. Steady Mobbin'
8. Robin Lench
9. Givin' Up The Nappy Dug Out
10. Look Who's Burnin'
11. A Bird In The Hand
12. Man's Best Friend
13. Alive On Arrival
14. Death

The Life Side
15. The Birth
16. I Wanna Kill Sam
17. Horny Lil' Devil
18. Black Korea
19. True To The Game
20. Color Blind
21. Doing Dumb Sh**
22. Us
23. No Vaseline

More Ice Cube News

Ice Cube Music
Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

