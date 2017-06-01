Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

Entitled "Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition" the reissue will include three brand new tracks called "Only One Me," "Dominate The Weak," and "Good Cop, Bad Cop."



Interscope CEO John Janick had this to say about their new deal with the rap icon, "We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family. He's obviously one of the legendary figures in hip-hop…that's a massive statement on its own, but he's so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work, and as a fan I'm honored to welcome him to the label."

Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:



The Death Side

1. Only One Me

2. Good Cop, Bad Cop

3. Dominate The Weak

4. The Funeral

5. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit

6. My Summer Vacation

7. Steady Mobbin'

8. Robin Lench

9. Givin' Up The Nappy Dug Out

10. Look Who's Burnin'

11. A Bird In The Hand

12. Man's Best Friend

13. Alive On Arrival

14. Death



The Life Side

15. The Birth

16. I Wanna Kill Sam

17. Horny Lil' Devil

18. Black Korea

19. True To The Game

20. Color Blind

21. Doing Dumb Sh**

22. Us

23. No Vaseline