Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour
06-01-2017
.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden are well known for the epic productions of their live performance and Steve Harris says that their upcoming North American tour will be no exception.

The founder of the legendary metal group shared his excitement about the upcoming leg of their The Book Of Souls world tour during a recent interview and promises a big show.

"We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour. We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn't have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible."

"We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There's been a great reaction from everyone to this tour's theme, people really seem to love it. We're still deciding on the final set-list and we'll work that out once we get into rehearsals.

"Most of our North American fans haven't seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it's unlikely we'll change much. And, of course, we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!"

