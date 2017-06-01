Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'

The footage follows the song's original studio video that was directed by Herring & Herring and issued last November alongside clips for all tracks on the group's tenth album on the eve of its release.

Metallica's Mexico City dates saw the live debut of "Dream No More" and a cover of a Stooges classic with opener Iggy Pop. "Muchas Gracias Mexico!," said the group at the time "You showed us so much love that together we broke the record for the most people to attend three shows at Foro Sol as 197,444 of you rocked the house!" Watch the video and read more here.