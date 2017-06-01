Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

'I can't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, then Peace & Love," Starr said. "How great that this idea keeps growing and spreading. Thanks to everyone supporting it."

Since 2008, Ringo has hosted the event in New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and Hamburg, Germany. For 2017 fans have organized several international locations hosting live 'Peace & Love' events. Read more here.