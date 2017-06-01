Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed

Today, a Judge partially granted Swift's motion for summary judgment, however, the case will still receive a jury trial. The Judge threw out Mueller's claims of slander per se and slander per quod, as the statues on those claims had expired, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Having reviewed these evidentiary materials, the Court finds that the central and genuine dispute remains," wrote U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez. "Certain witnesses' testimony tends to corroborate Swift's version of events, and Mueller points to other evidence that he argues shows inconsistencies in Swift's story." Read more here.