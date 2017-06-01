Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance
06-01-2017
.
U2

(Gibson) U2 guitarist The Edge will receive the second annual Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9 ahead of the band's performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

"I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored this year with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award than The Edge," executive Michael Braunstein of the Les Paul Foundation said in an official statement. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an incredible array of amazing music but he is also an innovator who understands that sound, technologies, and a personal creative spirit play a role in creating music that cannot be forgotten."

The Edge will receive the award at a special, invitation-only event on June 9, the same date that would have marked Paul's 102nd birthday. U2 will headline Bonnaroo that evening. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

U2 Music, DVDs, Books and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance

U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack

U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online

U2 To Make Special Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

U2 Perform 'Red Hill Mining Town' Live For The First Time

U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons

U2 Joshua Tree Tour Rehearsal Footage Goes Online

Slant Stream Cover Of Classic U2 Song

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

U2's Adam Clayton To Be Honored at MusiCares Event


More Stories for U2

U2 Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home- Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'- Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video- more

Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years- Foo Fighters Keep Playing After Festival Cuts Their Power- Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes- more

Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell- KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons- Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed- Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'- Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison- more

Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert- Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call- Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical- more

Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors- Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth- Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home

Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'

Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video

Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour

Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'

BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'

David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer

Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary

W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals

The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance

Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed

Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'

Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison

Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1

Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early

Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores

Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert

Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening

La La Anthony Addresses Divorce Rumors

Singled Out: Athena Hiotis' Unbreakable Our Story

Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert

Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call

Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical

Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.