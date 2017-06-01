The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance

"I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored this year with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award than The Edge," executive Michael Braunstein of the Les Paul Foundation said in an official statement. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an incredible array of amazing music but he is also an innovator who understands that sound, technologies, and a personal creative spirit play a role in creating music that cannot be forgotten."

The Edge will receive the award at a special, invitation-only event on June 9, the same date that would have marked Paul's 102nd birthday. U2 will headline Bonnaroo that evening. Read more here.