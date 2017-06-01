|
The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance
.
(Gibson) U2 guitarist The Edge will receive the second annual Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9 ahead of the band's performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. "I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored this year with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award than The Edge," executive Michael Braunstein of the Les Paul Foundation said in an official statement. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an incredible array of amazing music but he is also an innovator who understands that sound, technologies, and a personal creative spirit play a role in creating music that cannot be forgotten." The Edge will receive the award at a special, invitation-only event on June 9, the same date that would have marked Paul's 102nd birthday. U2 will headline Bonnaroo that evening. Read more here.
"I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honored this year with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award than The Edge," executive Michael Braunstein of the Les Paul Foundation said in an official statement. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an incredible array of amazing music but he is also an innovator who understands that sound, technologies, and a personal creative spirit play a role in creating music that cannot be forgotten."
The Edge will receive the award at a special, invitation-only event on June 9, the same date that would have marked Paul's 102nd birthday. U2 will headline Bonnaroo that evening. Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'
• Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video
• Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour
• Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend
• Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'
• BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist
• Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'
• David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer
• Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary
• W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals
• The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance
• Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration
• Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years
• Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'
• Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison
• Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1
• Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival
• Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary
• Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early
• Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores
• Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening
• La La Anthony Addresses Divorce Rumors
• Singled Out: Athena Hiotis' Unbreakable Our Story
• Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call
• Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical
• Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.