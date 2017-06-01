Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1

The game will between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors who are based out of the bay area (Oakland) which also home to Train (San Francisco).

Monahan also recently took a break from promoting Train's new album "a girl a bottle a boat" to help pay tribute to another bay area institution when he inducted Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Pat performance of the National Anthem will be part of the television broadcast of the game, which airs live tonight on the ABC network beginning at 9PM E.