|
Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1
.
Train frontman Pat Monahan has been tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at game 1 of the NBA finals tonight (June 1st) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. The game will between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors who are based out of the bay area (Oakland) which also home to Train (San Francisco). Monahan also recently took a break from promoting Train's new album "a girl a bottle a boat" to help pay tribute to another bay area institution when he inducted Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Pat performance of the National Anthem will be part of the television broadcast of the game, which airs live tonight on the ABC network beginning at 9PM E.
The game will between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors who are based out of the bay area (Oakland) which also home to Train (San Francisco).
Monahan also recently took a break from promoting Train's new album "a girl a bottle a boat" to help pay tribute to another bay area institution when he inducted Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.
Pat performance of the National Anthem will be part of the television broadcast of the game, which airs live tonight on the ABC network beginning at 9PM E.
• Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'
• Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video
• Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour
• Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend
• Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'
• BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist
• Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'
• David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer
• Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary
• W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals
• The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance
• Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration
• Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years
• Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'
• Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison
• Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1
• Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival
• Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary
• Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early
• Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores
• Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening
• La La Anthony Addresses Divorce Rumors
• Singled Out: Athena Hiotis' Unbreakable Our Story
• Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call
• Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical
• Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.