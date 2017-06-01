W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals

The band posted the following message to fans via social media, "The recording of the new album, Re-Idolized, and the accompanying film for The Crimson Idol has developed unexpected delays.

"This will make it necessary for W.A.S.P. to withdraw from the four upcoming festivals that were scheduled for this summer. This was essential for the band to complete the album and film, to make the scheduled release in September, and the ensuing tour in the fall."

They were scheduled to take part in the Rock In The Wine Valley in Bulgaria on June 11th, The Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium on the 16th, Hellfest in France on the 17th and Rockfest Barcelona on the 30th.

As previously reported, W.A.S.P. will be releasing that the film that they originally planned to accompany their "The Crimson Idol" album as part of a special 25th anniversary reissue entitled "Re-Idolized" and will include the original album and "The Crimson Idol" movie on DVD and Blu-Ray".