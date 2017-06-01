|
W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals
.
W.A.S.P. announced that they will no longer be able to appear at four European music festivals this summer so they can focus on the upcoming The Crimson Idol anniversary album and film release. The band posted the following message to fans via social media, "The recording of the new album, Re-Idolized, and the accompanying film for The Crimson Idol has developed unexpected delays. "This will make it necessary for W.A.S.P. to withdraw from the four upcoming festivals that were scheduled for this summer. This was essential for the band to complete the album and film, to make the scheduled release in September, and the ensuing tour in the fall." They were scheduled to take part in the Rock In The Wine Valley in Bulgaria on June 11th, The Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium on the 16th, Hellfest in France on the 17th and Rockfest Barcelona on the 30th. As previously reported, W.A.S.P. will be releasing that the film that they originally planned to accompany their "The Crimson Idol" album as part of a special 25th anniversary reissue entitled "Re-Idolized" and will include the original album and "The Crimson Idol" movie on DVD and Blu-Ray".
The band posted the following message to fans via social media, "The recording of the new album, Re-Idolized, and the accompanying film for The Crimson Idol has developed unexpected delays.
"This will make it necessary for W.A.S.P. to withdraw from the four upcoming festivals that were scheduled for this summer. This was essential for the band to complete the album and film, to make the scheduled release in September, and the ensuing tour in the fall."
They were scheduled to take part in the Rock In The Wine Valley in Bulgaria on June 11th, The Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium on the 16th, Hellfest in France on the 17th and Rockfest Barcelona on the 30th.
As previously reported, W.A.S.P. will be releasing that the film that they originally planned to accompany their "The Crimson Idol" album as part of a special 25th anniversary reissue entitled "Re-Idolized" and will include the original album and "The Crimson Idol" movie on DVD and Blu-Ray".
• Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'
• Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video
• Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour
• Greg Allman To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend
• Metallica Release New Video For 'Now That We're Dead'
• BottleRock CEO Defends Cutting Off The Foo Fighters
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Exceeds All Experiences For Guitarist
• Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'
• David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Online Tribute To Soundgarden Singer
• Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary
• W.A.S.P. Pull Out Of Summer Music Festivals
• The Edge To Receive Les Paul Award Ahead of U2's Bonnaroo Performance
• Ringo Starr Announces 2017 Peace & Love Birthday Celebration
• Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years
• Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'
• Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison
• Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1
• Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival
• Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary
• Halsey's New Album Accidentally Sold Early
• Justin Bieber Announce Stadium Tour Pop Up Stores
• Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Florida Georgia Line Announce FGL House Grand Opening
• La La Anthony Addresses Divorce Rumors
• Singled Out: Athena Hiotis' Unbreakable Our Story
• Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert
• Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call
• Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical
• Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.