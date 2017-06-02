All Time Low Streaming New Song 'Good Times'

Frontman Alex Gaskarth had this to say about the new song, "Good Times is the first song we wrote for the album, and the cornerstone of the entire record. Writing this song set us on a path that would lead to this world of night drives, rain slicked streets, and the neon hum of a small town fit for escaping.

"Without 'Good Times', the Last Young Renegade wouldn't exist. I'm thankful to have found this song in the creative ether, and doubly so for the reflections in the lyrics that inspired this big adventure. I won't forget." Watch the lyric video for the song here.