Ann Wilson Believes Heart Will Return Despite Issues

"What Nancy and I are doing right now is we're working on our friendship and on our sisterhood," the singer recently told Yahoo Music. "The band, that's something else again. That'll come and go and evolve and shape. But we'll be sisters long after everything else is gone. So we're working on our own relationship right now … talking, letting water run under the bridge. Just cool down. Everybody chill."

The veteran musician, who's in the midst of an extensive solo tour, hinted that Heart might well be reinvigorated "when and if" the band regroups. "This is the first time we've decided to actually look away from it for a couple of minutes… I think that when and if Heart comes back together, in whatever form it comes back together in, it'll be fresher." Read more here.