Arcade Fire Release 'Everything Now' Video And Announce Tour
06-02-2017
.
Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire have released a music video for their new single "Everything Now" and announced that they will be hitting the road for the Infinite Content Tour.

The new song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on July 28th in various formats including a CD/cassette/vinyl package. Watch the new video here.

The band will be promoting the new studio effort with a North American tour that is scheduled to kick off on September 5th at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City and conclude on November 3rd in Toronto, ON at the Air Canada Centre.

The trek will feature rotating support from Wolf Parade, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, Broken Social Scene and Grandmaster Flash.

Arcade Fire Infinite Content Tour:
9/5 -Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
9/6 -Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
9/9 -Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9/12 -New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
9/15 -Boston, MA TD - Garden
9/16 -Washington, DC - Verizon Center
9/17 -Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
9/21 -Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
9/22 -Tampa, FL - USF Sun Dome
9/23 -Miami, FL - Watsco Center at the University of Miami
9/26 -New Orleans, LA- UNO Lakefront Arena
9/27 -Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
9/28 -Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/11 -Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
10/12 -Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
10/14 -Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
10/15 -Seattle, WA - Key Arena
10/17 -Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
10/18 -San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
10/20 -Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
10/22 -Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/25 -Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/27 -Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 -St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
11/1 -Windsor, ON - Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
11/3 -Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

Arcade Fire Release 'Everything Now' Video And Announce Tour

