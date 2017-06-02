Arcade Fire Release 'Everything Now' Video And Announce Tour

The new song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on July 28th in various formats including a CD/cassette/vinyl package. Watch the new video here.

The band will be promoting the new studio effort with a North American tour that is scheduled to kick off on September 5th at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City and conclude on November 3rd in Toronto, ON at the Air Canada Centre.

The trek will feature rotating support from Wolf Parade, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, Broken Social Scene and Grandmaster Flash.

Arcade Fire Infinite Content Tour:

9/5 -Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/6 -Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/9 -Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/12 -New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9/15 -Boston, MA TD - Garden

9/16 -Washington, DC - Verizon Center

9/17 -Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/21 -Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

9/22 -Tampa, FL - USF Sun Dome

9/23 -Miami, FL - Watsco Center at the University of Miami

9/26 -New Orleans, LA- UNO Lakefront Arena

9/27 -Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

9/28 -Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/11 -Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/12 -Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14 -Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

10/15 -Seattle, WA - Key Arena

10/17 -Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

10/18 -San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

10/20 -Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

10/22 -Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25 -Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/27 -Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 -St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

11/1 -Windsor, ON - Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/3 -Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre