At The Drive-In Lead Additions To Riot Fest

The newly announced acts also include Cap'n Jazz, Best Coast, Black Pistol Fire, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, Cockney Rejects, Radar State, RVIVR, Versus, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Warm Brew, Culture Abuse, Potty Mouth, Skating Polly, Upset, Gin Rummy, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and Kembra Pfahler

They will join the previously announced Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Jawbreaker, New Order, Paramore, Bad Brains, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Built to Spill, Fishbone, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Wu-Tang Clan, Beastie Boys' Mike D doing a DJ set and more.