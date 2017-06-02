Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Greatest Album Of All Time Says Little Steven

Van Zandt made the comments during an interview with ABC Radio and went on the say, "We can all talk about other [albums] that have better songs if you separate [them] song by song. There are…certainly more innovations on Revolver…but the truth of the matter is Sgt. Pepper has something that was just completely different and unique at that moment. It…was the ultimate album of that 'Summer of Love.'"

He also reflected on the immediate impact it had when released in the first week of June in 1967. "That first week in June, you could walk down MacDougal Street [in New York City] and you'd hear it coming out of every single restaurant, clothing store, record store...The cars driving by had it…It was just everywhere at once…You know, it was just like this magical sort of crossroads for our generation."