Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert

They will join Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher and others to raise money for those affected by bombing. "One world, one love. Honored to join @ArianaGrande in honoring the victims and their families in Manchester," the band wrote on social media.

In addition to raising money, the concert aims to lift the spirits of a community rocked by tragedy. To that end, the Peas' "Where is the Love?" (originally released in 2003) could be the perfect song for our times. See the band's announcements here.