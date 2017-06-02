Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death

The rocker's passing was immediately ruled a suicide by hanging following an initial autopsy by The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, with a full report to follow. Now, Pasich and Vicky Cornell are sharing an update on the status of their search for answers as they await the results of pending toxicology tests, fully aware that Chris had taken some prescribed anti-anxiety medicine, Ativan, shortly before he was found on the floor of the bathroom in his room by his security staff but not convinced that it was enough to result in his demise.

In a joint statement, Pasich confirmed that City of Detroit Law Department has denied a request his firm made under the Freedom of Information Act for reports relating to the singer's death.

"Based on information provided by personnel from the City of Detroit Police Department (DPD) Homicide Section," Pasich states, "it is our understanding that this matter is an open investigation. As such they believe that the release of any information at this time, including the records identified in your request, would compromise and/or interfere with their investigation."

Pasich confirmed the Cornell family has not yet seen any of the police or toxicology reports, noting that the family remains mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed. Read more here.