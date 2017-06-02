Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video

The clip - which tells the tale of a band on their way up and down in the music business - was scripted and directed by Craig Hooper and Collin Games, who put together the documentary "From Here To inFinite" included in the limited CD+DVD edition of the project.

A collector's edition single for "Johnny's Band" will include previously unreleased live songs when it's issued next month. Deep Purple recorded "inFinite" last year in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, who also worked with them on 2013's "Now What?!" Watch the video here.