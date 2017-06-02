Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment Preview Released

Corden is spending next week in London and booked the "Shape of You" singer to drive around town singing hits from his catalog. In a brief teaser released last night, James and Ed are shown performing an energetic version of "Sing." Surely they'll cruise through other popular tracks from Sheeran's discography.

A Carpool Karaoke segment in London bodes well for Sheeran: Adele's record-breaking segment was also shot on location in the city. Watch the teaser here.