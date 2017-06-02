Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'
06-02-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters surprised fans on Thursday by releasing a brand new single and music video for a song called "Run." The humorous clip was directed by frontman Dave Grohl and features the band rocking out as, and with, seniors at a retirement home.

"It's something that we came up with not too long ago, maybe 3 or 4 months ago," Grohl tells The Kevin & Bean Show on 106.7 KROQ Los Angeles (via hennemusic.) "We're about to go out and do a bunch of shows this summer so we kind of felt weird going out on tour without anything new to play, so we thought we'd offer this up before we go out.

"We're doing a bunch of festivals in Europe. We're playing Iceland, Latvia, Scandinavia, then we're doing the Glastonbury Festival in England, we're going to Paris, doing some stuff in Spain, kind of bouncing around a little bit. It's been a while. We haven't been on the road in a couple of years and we miss it, so we're going back out."

The summer run of shows marks the Foo Fighters return from a planned hiatus after the completion of extensive touring in support of 2014's "Sonic Highways."

"The last time we were on the road, I couldn't even walk," Grohl recalls. "I was in the throne. I was sitting down, screaming, and drinking Jaegermeister from my cupholder for months. When we were done with that tour, everybody needed to take a break. We'd been out for over a year and I had to start being able to walk around and run around again.

"We're restless the way we work," he adds. "We're actually friends too, so we keep in touch when we're not on tour. We just like to play, so we'll get together and jam and write. We have our own studio so we'll record stuff every now and then, but we do miss playing. We played the other day at BottleRock Festival - that was the first time we'd been on a big stage in front of a bunch of people in almost 2 years, it was amazing." Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

