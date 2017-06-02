Josh Homme Writes Score For New Film 'In The Fade'

"When I was writing (In the Fade), I was listening to a lot of music by Queens of the Stone Age," Akin explained. "I had the feeling that this could be the music that the character was listening to. It has a self-destructive attitude and somehow the film is about self-destruction."

In the Fade follows a story about a woman looking to get revenge against a neo-Nazi group after they killed her husband and son. "I sent (Homme) a very early version of the film," Akin said. "He immediately called back saying he loved it and was blown away and that he would like to put his hands on it." Read more here.