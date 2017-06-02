Meek Mill Releases 'Whatever You Need' With Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign

The soulful, slow-paced song samples '90s group Tony! Tone! Toni's 'Whatever You Want" between the verses. Recently, Meek released 'Glow Up," and the three-song project #MeekendMusic.

The North Philadelphia-based rapper will co-headline with Yo Gotti on a nationwide Against All Odds Tour. The tour will also feature special guests, including YFN Lucci and Moneybagg Yo.

The Against All Odds tour kicks off on July 5 in Cleveland, Ohio and runs through August 8 in Seattle. Stream the new song here.