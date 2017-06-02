Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned
06-02-2017
(Radio.com) Iconic singer and actress Olivia Newton-John shared the bad news that her cancer has returned and spread. She was previously diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago.

The artist was eventually given a clear report. The Grease star has postponed a series of tour dates in the US and Canada after discovering that the disease has spread to her spine.

A statement on her Facebook page read: 'The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

"In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows."Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

