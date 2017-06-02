Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Time Running Out To Get 'The Eminem Show' Anniversary Edition
06-02-2017
.
Eminem

(Radio.com) Eminem is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his iconic The Eminem Show album with a limited edition rerelease on cassette. But it's not just any cassette.

The revamped reissue features a lenticular motion printed cover and a 24″ x 18″ poster featuring prints of handwritten annotations of the liner notes by Eminem. Fans can choose from various packages ranging from $35 to $250 for one with a t-shirt and autographed poster.

The limited edition offer was only made available for only 72 hours and the special limited sale will be closing at Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eminem Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eminem T-shirts and Posters

More Eminem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Time Running Out To Get 'The Eminem Show' Anniversary Edition

Eminem's Copyright Lawsuit Court Case Concludes

Eminem Suing Political Party Over 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem Announced As Reading and Leeds Festivals Headliner

Eminem Put Kendrick Lamar To Ghostwriter Test

Eminem Mashed Up With Children's TV show Arthur

Suge Knight Allegedly Once Went After Eminem 2016 In Review

Eminem Releases Remastered 'Infinite' and Short Film

KISS, Eminem, Linkin Park Team Up for NFL Team T-shirt Line

Eminem and Skylar Grey Release New Track 'Kill For You'


More Stories for Eminem

Eminem Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Dead Bodies Found In John Lennon's Old Home- Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'- Bob Seger Sparks Retirement Speculation With New Video- more

Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years- Foo Fighters Keep Playing After Festival Cuts Their Power- Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes- more

Page Too:
Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed- Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'- Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison- more

Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert- Jennifer Lopez Hint That Drake Was Her Booty Call- Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'

Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death

Eagles Of Death Metal Stars Pens Letter To Concert Bombing Survivors

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video

Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour

All Time Low Streaming New Song 'Good Times'

Alter Bridge Announce Triple Disc Live And Rarities Album

Josh Homme Writes Score For New Film 'In The Fade'

Arcade Fire Release 'Everything Now' Video And Announce Tour

Ann Wilson Believes Heart Will Return Despite Issues

Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Greatest Album Of All Time Says Little Steven

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Set To Open for Radiohead

Pearl Jam Star Declares Chris Cornell The Greatest Seattle Songwriter

At The Drive-In Lead Additions To Riot Fest

KillSET Release 'Killers in the Pit' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned

Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert

Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'

Drake and Travis Scott Lead Guests On 2 Chainz New Album

Meek Mill Releases 'Whatever You Need' With Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign

Fifth Harmony Release First Song Without Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment Preview Released

Time Running Out To Get 'The Eminem Show' Anniversary Edition

Carrie Underwood Jokes She Might Have To Be Locked Out Of Twitter

Singled Out: Buckstein

Taylor Swift Slander Claim Dismissed But Trial Will Proceed

Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'

Rich Homie Quan Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison

Train's Pat Monahan Singing Anthem At NBA Finals Game 1

Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows And Cancels CMA Musical Festival

Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.