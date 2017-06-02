Time Running Out To Get 'The Eminem Show' Anniversary Edition

The revamped reissue features a lenticular motion printed cover and a 24″ x 18″ poster featuring prints of handwritten annotations of the liner notes by Eminem. Fans can choose from various packages ranging from $35 to $250 for one with a t-shirt and autographed poster.

The limited edition offer was only made available for only 72 hours and the special limited sale will be closing at Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET. Read more here.