Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

The 3-CD package captures the band in concert at the London venue on November 24, 2016, where they delivered tracks from their five studio albums while on tour in support of 2016's "The Last Hero."

While the first two discs feature the live performance, the third disc delivers rarities from their career, including never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace" that were recorded during the sessions for their 2004 debut, "One Day Remains", as well as the song "Breathe" from the same time which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy.

These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection. "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities" will be available as a 3CD set, and limited deluxe editions - including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook - which also include an exclusive documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving an amazing glimpse behind the scenes of the group's biggest UK show.