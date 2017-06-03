Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ariana Grande's Mother Shares Message For Concert Bombing Survivors
06-03-2017
.
Ariana Grande

(Radio.com) Ariana Grande's mother Joan tweeted a message of hope and resilience for survivors and the victims' families of the terror attack at her daughter's concert that claimed 22 lives.

She said she's spent the last days in "reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow." "I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!" she wrote.

"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds," she continued. "I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

