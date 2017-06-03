CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

The new album will be entitled "Put 'Em Up" and is set to hit stores on August 18th. Fans are being given an early taste of what is to come with the free download of the track "Not That It Matters". Grab it here.

The band has also lined up a handful of live dates this summer including shows in Colorado, New Mexico and an appearance at this the It's Not Dead 2 event on August 26 in San Bernardino, CA.

CH3 Live Dates:

Jun 23 Streets Of London Pub Denver, CO

Jun 24 Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership El Prado, NM

Jun 25 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM

Aug 26 Glen Helen Amphitheater formerly San Manuel Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA (It's Not Dead)