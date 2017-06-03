Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed
06-03-2017
.
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) (Radio.com) Toxicology reports on the late Chris Cornell indicate the singer had several prescription drugs in his system when he died in a Detroit hotel room on May 17 following a Soundgarden show in the city.

According to the report - obtained by TMZ - Cornell had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death, and it appears he had taken 4 (1 mg) Lorazepam tablets.

In the days following Cornell's death, various media have reported that sources indicated the appearance of fresh needle marks on his left arm, which can now be explained: the four puncture wounds were from EMTs administering Narcan to counteract an opiate overdose.

In response to the TMZ report, Cornell's widow, Vicky, said "Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn't himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.

"Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy."

In documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Wayne County assistant medical examiner Theodore Brown wrote in his post mortem report that the manner of death was suicide and that "drugs did not contribute to the cause of death." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Chris Cornell News

