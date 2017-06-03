Drake And Ludacris End Long Running Feud

"Ludacris, we haven't always seen eye to eye, but I've always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you," the More Life rapper said. "I want to let you know that face to face, while I'm still here."

The NY Daily News caught up with Ludacris afterward, where Ludacris confirmed the long-term battle is done, saying, "Yeah, everything is good. We had a conversation before he even did that." Read more here.