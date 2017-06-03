Imagine Dragons Fuel 'Murder On The Orient Express' Trailer

The new version of the classic film was directed by Kenneth Branagh, the Northern Irish actor, director and producer also stars as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot.

Other all-star cast includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr. Murder on the Orient Express opens on November 10. Watch the trailer here.