Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The instrument, called "Wolf" because of a sticker placed on the body under the bridge, was reported to be Garcia's favorite. It was sold to Brian Halligan, CEO of marketing group HubSpot. The money will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Halligan paid $1.9 million for Wolf and his $1.6 million pre-premium bid was matched by an anonymous charity. In 2002, the guitar was auctioned with another one of Garcia's favorites, Tiger, and sold to another buyer. Read more here.