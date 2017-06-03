Kanye West's Dark Twisted Fantasy Original Title Revealed

On a recent A Waste of Time podcast, Farrell, who's also the co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast, revealed the record was originally named after the rapper's mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007.



Farrell was interning at Def Jam records at the time of MBDTF, when he attended a label meeting for the release of West's upcoming album. When Yeezus showed up for the meeting in a nice suit, the rapper made everyone else go home and change into something nicer. Read more here.