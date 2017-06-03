Katy Perry Reveals New Details For 'Witness' Album

The "Dark Horse" singer posted a short video featuring the album's artwork, which revealed the tracklist at the end. This announcement comes after she released her extended 2018 worldwide tour dates earlier in the day.

She tweeted, "👁 the songs today! Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on youtube.com/katyperry. Ready to be a… twitter.com/i/web/status/8'— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 02, 2017" See the complete tracklisting here.