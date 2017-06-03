Lorde Invites Cashier From Food Store To Governors Ball

The singer sent the cashier a message, inviting her to the June 2 performance. 'I was gonna ask u in the store if u wanted to come but i got shy," Lorde tweeted.

Lorde (aka Ella Yelich-O'Connor) has announced June 16 as the release date for her long-awaited second album, Melodrama. To date, she has posted two songs from the release: 'Green Light" and 'Liability," and she has performed another new track, 'Homemade Dynamite,' live. Read more here.