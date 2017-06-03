Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey Addresses Nick Cannon Rumors
06-03-2017
.
Mariah Carey

(Radio.com) Rumors have swirled that Mariah Carey is back with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, TMZ's camera's caught the singer and asked for an update.

Carey was evasive in her response. "We were married honey," she said. "It took us two years to get divorced." "He's a great guy," she continued. "He's a great person, he's a great father."

At the end of the encounter, the music star offered up some marriage advice for the TMZ camera person and their viewers. "Don't do it." Watch the full clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

