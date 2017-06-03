The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

The trek in support of their latest album "Five" will be kicking off on August 4th in Montreal, QC at Foufounes Electriques and will conclude on August 29th in Regina, SK at The Exchange.

The band shared their excitement about the trek, "In almost 10 years of touring The Agonist has yet to plot a full Canadian tour. We get asked all the time by fans and this year we said it's about time eh!

"Although we have played most Canadian cities at one point or another it was always sporadic and often as a support. We're really happy to finally give a proper headline show to all our Canadian brothers and sisters across the country."



The Agonist Canadian Tour:

8/4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

8/5 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

8/10 - Rimouski - Bar Le Match

8/11 - Moncton, NB - Le Coude

8/12 - Halifax, NS - Gus Pub

8/14 - Jonquiere, QC - Salle des 4 Barils

8/15 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

8/16 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - Le Stage

8/17 - Gatineau, QC - Le Minotaure

8/18 - Rouyn, QC - Petit Theater

8/22 - Saskatoon, SK - Vangelis

8/23 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx

8/24 - Prince George, BC - The Generator

8/25 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8/26 - Kamloops, BC - The Dirty Jersey

8/28 - Calgary, AB - Palamino

8/29 - Regina, SK - The Exchange