Vanish Streaming New Song From Forthcoming EP

The new 6-track EP features guest vocalist from Ice Nine Kills' frontman Spencer Charnas and was produced Johnny Franck (Attack! Attack!). Vanish singer Patrick Hamilton had this to say about the new track, "This was the first song written for this EP and has been the one we've been most excited to release. It really set the tone for how the rest of the songs were going to be written both musically and conceptually.

"We think there's something for everyone on this EP whether it be the music or the meaning behind it, and we're excited to finally share these songs with everyone. Every song has a unique sound to it, while still sounding appropriate as a complete EP."