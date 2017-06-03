|
Vanish Streaming New Song From Forthcoming EP
.
Vanish have released a lyric video for their track "Heaven Sent // Hell Bound". The song is one of the tracks featured on their forthcoming EP "From Sheep To Wolves," which is set to be released on July 21st. The new 6-track EP features guest vocalist from Ice Nine Kills' frontman Spencer Charnas and was produced Johnny Franck (Attack! Attack!). Vanish singer Patrick Hamilton had this to say about the new track, "This was the first song written for this EP and has been the one we've been most excited to release. It really set the tone for how the rest of the songs were going to be written both musically and conceptually. "We think there's something for everyone on this EP whether it be the music or the meaning behind it, and we're excited to finally share these songs with everyone. Every song has a unique sound to it, while still sounding appropriate as a complete EP." here.
The new 6-track EP features guest vocalist from Ice Nine Kills' frontman Spencer Charnas and was produced Johnny Franck (Attack! Attack!). Vanish singer Patrick Hamilton had this to say about the new track, "This was the first song written for this EP and has been the one we've been most excited to release. It really set the tone for how the rest of the songs were going to be written both musically and conceptually.
"We think there's something for everyone on this EP whether it be the music or the meaning behind it, and we're excited to finally share these songs with everyone. Every song has a unique sound to it, while still sounding appropriate as a complete EP." here.
• Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman
• Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album
• Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction
• The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour
• CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years
• Blind Guardian Release 'Mirror Mirror' Live Track Video
• Vanish Streaming New Song From Forthcoming EP
• Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals
• Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'
• Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death
• Eagles Of Death Metal Stars Pens Letter To Concert Bombing Survivors
• Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video
• Bob Seger Announces Runaway Train Tour
• All Time Low Streaming New Song 'Good Times'
• Alter Bridge Announce Triple Disc Live And Rarities Album
• Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight
• Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts
• Katy Perry Reveals New Details For 'Witness' Album
• Drake And Ludacris End Long Running Feud
• Ariana Grande's Mother Shares Message For Concert Bombing Survivors
• Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Track To Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'
• Lorde Invites Cashier From Food Store To Governors Ball
• Harry Styles Calls Young Concert Bombing Victim
• Imagine Dragons Fuel 'Murder On The Orient Express' Trailer
• Rihanna Posts Tribute to Fan Who Passed Away
• Mariah Carey Addresses Nick Cannon Rumors
• Jay Z Joined Courtside At Game 1 of NBA Finals By Rihanna
• Garth Brooks Takes The Flex 4 Forces Challenge
• Kanye West's Dark Twisted Fantasy Original Title Revealed
• Liam Gallagher Gives Back With His Very First Solo Concert
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.