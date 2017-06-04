Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan
06-04-2017
.
Blake Shelton

(Radio.com) Blake Shelton's biggest fan might also be his youngest: 7-year-old Daisy Prescott. Daisy and her mother Kristen attended the Bayou Country Superfest in Louisiana and got meet-and-greet tickets for Blake's show.

When the big moment came and Blake appeared backstage, Daisy freaked out, shutting down and crying at the prospect of meeting her country idol. But Blake made sure the little fan went home happy.

Kristen wrote a lengthy Facebook note recalling the encounter and thanking those who made it possible. "I walked in first and saw her in the corner. Her face at first was horrified. Then, sobbing, she RUNS about 3 feet and slams into BS giving him a huuuuuge hug. And he melts! He held her, hugged her tight and kissed her head. He bent down and kept on hugging saying, 'Sweetie! I didn't mean to make you cry!'"

"Meanwhile, everyone else in the room, including & especially me, is teary and watching the two of them. Finally, he makes her laugh & we start talking about Cure JM, her love of him, The Voice, his songs, etc. He signs more stuff for her and says he will never forget her hugs and face." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Blake Shelton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Blake Shelton T-shirts and Posters

More Blake Shelton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan

Gwen Stefani Declares Blake Shelton A Winner Despite The Voice Loss

Blake Shelton Considering Retirement With Next Album

Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit

Blake Shelton Does Surprise Performance At Grand Ole Opry

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton And Alicia Keys Cover 'Waterfalls'

Blake Shelton Forgot Valentine's Day Jokes Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton Released 'Every Time I Hear That Song' Video

Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton Set To Perform At People's Choice Awards


More Stories for Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live- Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

Phoenix Stream New Song 'Goodbye Soleil'

Roy Orbison With Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Album Announced

Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set

Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

Forget My Silence Release 'Rise To Fall' Video

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

Joe Jonas and DNCE Go Undercover As Lyft Drivers

Yelawolf Releases 'Row Your Boat' Video

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction

Vince Staples Reveals 'The Big Fish Theory' Concept

Miranda Lambert Releases Stripped Down 'Tin Man' Video

Eminem Song Inspires New Addition To The Dictionary

Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan

Pink Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage

The Champs' 'Tequila' Featured In 'Baby Driver' Trailer

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.