Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

The new run of fall tour dates are scheduled to kick off on September 12th at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC and will cross the U.S. before wrapping up on September 27th in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park.

Antonoff is launching the new tour leg in support of the recently released Bleachers album "Gone Now". He is currently on the road for the summer North American tour leg which concludes on July 2nd in Minneapolis, MN.

Bleachers Tour Dates:

6/13 Richmond, VA - The National

6/14 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

6/16 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

6/18 Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

6/20 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

6/21 Rochester, NY - Anthology

6/23 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

6/24 Toronto, ON - NXNE

6/25 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

6/27 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center

6/28 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6/30 Kansas City, MO - Kansas City Live!

7/1 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

7/2 Minneapolis, MN - Go Fest

9/12 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

9/13 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9/15 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

9/16 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/17 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

9/19 Austin, TX - Emo's

9/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9/22 Phoenix, AZ - ALT AZ Dia De Los ALT

9/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

9/27 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park