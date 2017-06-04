Eminem Song Inspires New Addition To The Dictionary

The entry for "Stan" used as a noun reads, "An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity." When used as a verb, the entry reads, "Be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity."

In the track, Eminem raps from the perspective of a man "Stan," who loves the rapper more than his own girlfriend and kills her in frustration to the rapper not responding to his many letters. Read more here.